WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego632201711
Washington515201510
Portland514192511
OL Reign641191914
North Carolina542171511
Gotham FC53217129
Houston4331599
Louisville236121312
Orlando36110715
Chicago371101428
Angel City26391421
Kansas City38091120

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 3

Portland 2, OL Reign 0

Louisville 1, Washington 1, tie

Houston 2, Orlando 0

Kansas City 1, North Carolina 0

Sunday, June 4

San Diego 1, Gotham FC 0

Monday, June 5

Chicago 2, Angel City 1

Friday, June 9

San Diego 0, Louisville 0, tie

Saturday, June 10

Washington 2, Angel City 1

North Carolina 5, Chicago 0

OL Reign 2, Kansas City 1

Sunday, June 11

Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 17

Angel City at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 18

Gotham FC at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

