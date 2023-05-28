All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland414162311
OL Reign531161711
San Diego531161611
Gotham FC52116117
Washington41315117
North Carolina432141010
Houston3331279
Louisville234101211
Orlando35110713
Angel City24391217
Chicago26171222
Kansas City2706918

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 20

Angel City 0, North Carolina 0, tie

Orlando 2, Washington 1

Louisville 2, Kansas City 0

San Diego 3, Houston 0

Sunday, May 21

Portland 4, Chicago 0

Gotham FC 4, OL Reign 1

Friday, May 26

Houston 2, Kansas City 0

Portland 1, San Diego 1, tie

Saturday, May 27

OL Reign 4, Angel City 1

North Carolina 2, Louisville 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Sunday, May 28

Gotham FC at Washington, 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

Portland at OL Reign, 8 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

San Diego at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Monday, June 5

Chicago at Angel City, 10 p.m.



