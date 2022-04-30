All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|ANGEL CITY FC
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Gotham FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OL Reign
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Louisville
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, April 29
Angel City FC 2, North Carolina 1
Saturday, April 30
Portland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago 2, Louisville 1
Sunday, May 1
OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 8
Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.