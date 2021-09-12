All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|11
|4
|2
|35
|25
|11
|Reign FC
|10
|7
|2
|32
|27
|19
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|5
|29
|22
|10
|Orlando
|7
|5
|7
|28
|24
|21
|Chicago
|7
|7
|5
|26
|20
|23
|Washington
|6
|6
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Houston
|6
|7
|5
|23
|20
|23
|Gotham FC
|5
|5
|7
|22
|17
|15
|Louisville
|4
|9
|5
|17
|15
|27
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|5
|11
|9
|28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 4
Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie
Washington at Portland ppd.
Sunday, September 5
Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie
North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie
Friday, September 10
Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie
Saturday, September 11
Orlando 3, Louisville 1
Sunday, September 12
Portland 1, North Carolina 0
Reign FC 3, Washington 0
Saturday, September 25
North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.