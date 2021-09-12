All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1142352511
Reign FC1072322719
North Carolina855292210
Orlando757282421
Chicago775262023
Washington665231921
Houston675232023
Gotham FC557221715
Louisville495171527
Kansas City211511928

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, September 4

Chicago 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

Reign FC 1, Louisville 1, tie

Washington at Portland ppd.

Sunday, September 5

Houston 1, Orlando 1, tie

North Carolina 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Friday, September 10

Chicago 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, September 11

Orlando 3, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 12

Portland 1, North Carolina 0

Reign FC 3, Washington 0

Saturday, September 25

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

