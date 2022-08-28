All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego954312615
Houston855293123
Portland737283720
OL Reign746272216
Chicago755262622
Kansas City745262121
Angel City654221617
Orlando566212033
North Carolina464163027
Louisville278141626
Washington1610131823
Gotham FC4110121232

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 20

Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, August 24

North Carolina 3, Portland 1

Friday, August 26

OL Reign 2, Orlando 1

Saturday, August 27

Chicago 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Houston 2, tie

San Diego 2, Portland 0

Sunday, August 28

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you