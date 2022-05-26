All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC4101282
ANGEL CITY FC310942
Louisville212865
Houston211752
Orlando2217710
Chicago210675
OL Reign113644
Portland112543
Washington112533
Gotham FC120335
Kansas City041129
North Carolina030025

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC 1, North Carolina 0

Louisville 1, Gotham FC 0

Washington 0, OL Reign 0, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando 2

Wednesday, May 25

OL Reign 1, Kansas City 0

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 3

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Angel City FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

