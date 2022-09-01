All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego954312615
Houston855293123
Kansas City845292423
Portland737283720
OL Reign746272216
Chicago755262622
Angel City754251918
Orlando566212033
North Carolina474163230
Louisville278141626
Washington1610131823
Gotham FC4120121335

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, August 24

North Carolina 3, Portland 1

Friday, August 26

OL Reign 2, Orlando 1

Saturday, August 27

Chicago 4, Louisville 0

Washington 2, Houston 2, tie

San Diego 2, Portland 0

Sunday, August 28

Angel City 3, Gotham FC 1

Kansas City 3, North Carolina 2

Friday, September 9

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

San Diego at Washington, 1 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 11

Kansas City at Gotham FC, 6 p.m.

Angel City at Houston, 7 p.m.

