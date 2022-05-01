All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland100330
ANGEL CITY FC100321
Chicago100321
Gotham FC000000
Houston000000
OL Reign000000
Orlando000000
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC000000
Washington000000
North Carolina010012
Louisville010012
Kansas City010003

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 29

Angel City FC 2, North Carolina 1

Saturday, April 30

Portland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago 2, Louisville 1

Sunday, May 1

OL Reign at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Diego Wave FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 8

Houston at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Louisville at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you