WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC52318168
Portland41416217
Chicago414161410
Houston423151510
OL Reign3241376
ANGEL CITY FC4411379
Washington13691012
Louisville24391014
Gotham FC340959
Kansas City2439813
Orlando2528924
North Carolina24171212

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, June 17

Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie

Saturday, June 18

Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0

Sunday, June 19

Portland 6, Orlando 0

San Diego Wave FC 3, Gotham FC 0

Houston 4, North Carolina 3

Friday, July 1

Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.

