All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|5
|2
|3
|18
|16
|8
|Portland
|4
|1
|4
|16
|21
|7
|Chicago
|4
|1
|4
|16
|14
|10
|Houston
|4
|2
|3
|15
|15
|10
|OL Reign
|3
|2
|4
|13
|7
|6
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|4
|1
|13
|7
|9
|Washington
|1
|3
|6
|9
|10
|12
|Louisville
|2
|4
|3
|9
|10
|14
|Gotham FC
|3
|4
|0
|9
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|3
|9
|8
|13
|Orlando
|2
|5
|2
|8
|9
|24
|North Carolina
|2
|4
|1
|7
|12
|12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, June 17
Louisville 2, Washington 2, tie
Saturday, June 18
Chicago 2, Kansas City 2, tie
OL Reign 1, Angel City FC 0
Sunday, June 19
Portland 6, Orlando 0
San Diego Wave FC 3, Gotham FC 0
Houston 4, North Carolina 3
Friday, July 1
Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
North Carolina at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Washington at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Orlando, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.