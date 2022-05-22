All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC310972
ANGEL CITY FC310942
Houston211752
Orlando211756
Portland112543
Louisville112555
Washington111433
Chicago110333
Gotham FC110334
OL Reign012234
Kansas City031128
North Carolina020024

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 14

Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie

North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.

Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie

Sunday, May 15

San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1

Angel City FC 1, Washington 0

Wednesday, May 18

Orlando 2, North Carolina 1

Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

Washington 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, May 21

Houston 2, Portland 0

Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0

Sunday, May 22

San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 25

Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 29

San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 30

Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you