All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|3
|1
|0
|9
|7
|2
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|2
|Houston
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|7
|5
|6
|Portland
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Louisville
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|3
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Gotham FC
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|OL Reign
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Kansas City
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|North Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 14
Kansas City 2, Orlando 2, tie
North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd.
Houston 1, Louisville 1, tie
Sunday, May 15
San Diego Wave FC 2, Chicago 1
Angel City FC 1, Washington 0
Wednesday, May 18
Orlando 2, North Carolina 1
Louisville 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Washington 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, May 21
Houston 2, Portland 0
Angel City FC 1, Kansas City 0
Sunday, May 22
San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Louisville at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Washington at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 25
Kansas City at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Friday, May 27
Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 29
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.
Gotham FC at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
Monday, May 30
Louisville at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
