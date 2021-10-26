All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1364433317
Reign FC1283393424
Washington1076362826
Chicago1085352728
Gotham FC859332719
Houston995323130
North Carolina995322823
Orlando797282731
Louisville5125201938
Kansas City3137161533

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Thursday, October 28

Gotham FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Reign FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

North Carolina at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Louisville at Gotham FC, 2 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 2 p.m.

