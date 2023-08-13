All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|8
|5
|2
|26
|21
|13
|Portland
|7
|4
|4
|25
|34
|21
|Gotham FC
|7
|4
|4
|25
|17
|14
|OL Reign
|7
|5
|3
|24
|23
|18
|Washington
|6
|3
|6
|24
|22
|21
|San Diego
|6
|6
|3
|21
|21
|18
|Louisville
|4
|4
|7
|19
|19
|16
|Orlando
|6
|8
|1
|19
|15
|21
|Houston
|4
|5
|6
|18
|10
|12
|Angel City
|4
|6
|5
|17
|18
|23
|Chicago
|5
|9
|1
|16
|19
|33
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|0
|15
|17
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 18
OL Reign at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
Angel City at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Gotham FC at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
