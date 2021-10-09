All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1262383116
Reign FC1172353019
North Carolina965322614
Houston875292725
Chicago875292224
Orlando767282424
Washington776272125
Gotham FC658262016
Louisville4115171634
Kansas City2125111030

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, October 1

Washington at North Carolina ppd.

Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.

Saturday, October 2

Orlando at Chicago ppd.

Houston at Kansas City ppd.

Reign FC at Portland ppd.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 10

North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

