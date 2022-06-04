All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|0
|12
|8
|3
|Houston
|3
|1
|2
|11
|11
|3
|Portland
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|5
|OL Reign
|2
|1
|3
|9
|5
|4
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|3
|0
|9
|4
|6
|Chicago
|2
|1
|2
|8
|10
|8
|Louisville
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|6
|Orlando
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Washington
|1
|1
|4
|7
|6
|6
|Gotham FC
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|5
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|9
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, May 27
Washington 2, Orlando 2, tie
Saturday, May 28
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, May 29
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie
Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0
Monday, May 30
Kansas City 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie
Friday, June 3
Houston 5, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
Saturday, June 4
OL Reign at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Louisville, 8 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 7
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.