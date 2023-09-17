All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|9
|5
|5
|32
|40
|25
|San Diego
|9
|7
|3
|30
|27
|22
|Gotham FC
|8
|5
|6
|30
|23
|19
|North Carolina
|8
|6
|4
|28
|26
|19
|OL Reign
|8
|8
|3
|27
|25
|23
|Washington
|6
|5
|8
|26
|24
|27
|Angel City
|6
|6
|7
|25
|24
|27
|Louisville
|5
|5
|9
|24
|22
|19
|Houston
|5
|6
|8
|23
|13
|15
|Orlando
|7
|10
|1
|22
|21
|24
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|1
|22
|21
|29
|Chicago
|6
|10
|3
|21
|24
|41
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, September 15
Houston 1, Louisville 0
Saturday, September 16
Gotham FC 2, Washington 0
Kansas City 2, San Diego 1
Portland 2, OL Reign 0
Sunday, September 17
Angel City 2, Chicago 2, tie
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 21
Orlando at Angel City ppd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.