All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|4
|2
|1
|13
|10
|5
|Houston
|3
|1
|2
|11
|11
|3
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|11
|11
|8
|Portland
|2
|1
|3
|9
|9
|5
|Gotham FC
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|5
|OL Reign
|2
|2
|3
|9
|5
|5
|ANGEL CITY FC
|3
|3
|0
|9
|4
|6
|Louisville
|2
|3
|2
|8
|6
|9
|Orlando
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|17
|Washington
|1
|2
|4
|7
|6
|7
|Kansas City
|1
|4
|2
|5
|5
|11
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|6
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 28
Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie
Sunday, May 29
OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie
Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0
Monday, May 30
Kansas City 1, Louisville 0
Wednesday, June 1
Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie
Friday, June 3
Houston 5, Orlando 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
Saturday, June 4
Chicago 1, OL Reign 0
Gotham FC 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 3, Louisville 0
San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie
Tuesday, June 7
Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Saturday, June 11
North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 12
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.