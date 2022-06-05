All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC42113105
Houston31211113
Chicago31211118
Portland213995
Gotham FC320955
OL Reign223955
ANGEL CITY FC330946
Louisville232869
Orlando2328917
Washington124767
Kansas City1425511
North Carolina131466

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 28

Portland 2, Chicago 2, tie

Sunday, May 29

OL Reign 1, San Diego Wave FC 0

North Carolina 1, Houston 1, tie

Gotham FC 1, Angel City FC 0

Monday, May 30

Kansas City 1, Louisville 0

Wednesday, June 1

Chicago 1, Washington 1, tie

Friday, June 3

Houston 5, Orlando 0

Portland 3, Angel City FC 0

Saturday, June 4

Chicago 1, OL Reign 0

Gotham FC 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 3, Louisville 0

San Diego Wave FC 2, Kansas City 2, tie

Tuesday, June 7

Houston at Angel City FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Angel City FC at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

