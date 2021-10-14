All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland1264403217
Reign FC1273393422
Washington976332626
Houston985323129
Chicago985322527
North Carolina985322820
Gotham FC758292318
Orlando787282628
Louisville4125171637
Kansas City3126151330

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 6

Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie

North Carolina 3, Louisville 1

Houston 3, Portland 2

Saturday, October 9

Gotham FC 3, Orlando 2

Washington 3, Louisville 0

Sunday, October 10

Portland 0, Kansas City 0, tie

Houston 4, North Carolina 1

Reign FC 3, Chicago 2

Wednesday, October 13

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Chicago 1, Orlando 0

Kansas City 3, Houston 0

Reign FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

