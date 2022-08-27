All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Diego
|8
|5
|4
|28
|24
|15
|Portland
|7
|2
|7
|28
|37
|18
|Houston
|8
|5
|4
|28
|29
|21
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|6
|27
|22
|16
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|5
|26
|21
|21
|Chicago
|6
|5
|5
|23
|22
|22
|Angel City
|6
|5
|4
|22
|16
|17
|Orlando
|5
|6
|6
|21
|20
|33
|North Carolina
|4
|6
|4
|16
|30
|27
|Louisville
|2
|6
|8
|14
|16
|22
|Gotham FC
|4
|11
|0
|12
|12
|32
|Washington
|1
|6
|9
|12
|16
|21
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 19
Angel City 1, Kansas City 1, tie
Saturday, August 20
Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1
North Carolina 4, Chicago 0
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, August 24
North Carolina 3, Portland 1
Friday, August 26
OL Reign 2, Orlando 1
Saturday, August 27
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.