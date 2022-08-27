All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego854282415
Portland727283718
Houston854282921
OL Reign746272216
Kansas City745262121
Chicago655232222
Angel City654221617
Orlando566212033
North Carolina464163027
Louisville268141622
Gotham FC4110121232
Washington169121621

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, August 19

Angel City 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, August 20

Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, August 24

North Carolina 3, Portland 1

Friday, August 26

OL Reign 2, Orlando 1

Saturday, August 27

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

