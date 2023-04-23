All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland30110112
OL Reign310983
San Diego310984
Gotham FC310953
Washington202853
Houston103632
Angel City121457
Louisville013346
Chicago1303912
North Carolina130336
Kansas City130359
Orlando0400110

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 15

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 2

Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, April 22

OL Reign 5, Chicago 2

Houston 0, Washington 0, tie

Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, April 23

Kansas City 2, Orlando 0

San Diego 2, Angel City 0

Friday, April 28

North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you