All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|3
|0
|1
|10
|11
|2
|OL Reign
|3
|1
|0
|9
|8
|3
|San Diego
|3
|1
|0
|9
|8
|4
|Gotham FC
|3
|1
|0
|9
|5
|3
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|Houston
|1
|0
|3
|6
|3
|2
|Angel City
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|7
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|6
|Chicago
|1
|3
|0
|3
|9
|12
|North Carolina
|1
|3
|0
|3
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|0
|3
|5
|9
|Orlando
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, April 15
Washington 2, North Carolina 1
Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0
Chicago 4, Kansas City 2
Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie
OL Reign 1, San Diego 0
Saturday, April 22
OL Reign 5, Chicago 2
Houston 0, Washington 0, tie
Gotham FC 1, North Carolina 0
Portland 2, Louisville 0
Sunday, April 23
Kansas City 2, Orlando 0
San Diego 2, Angel City 0
Friday, April 28
North Carolina at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29
OL Reign at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Orlando at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Angel City at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
Gotham FC at Kansas City, 6 p.m.
