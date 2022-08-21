All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
San Diego854282415
Portland717283615
Houston854282921
Kansas City745262121
OL Reign646242015
Chicago655232222
Angel City654221617
Orlando556211931
Louisville268141622
North Carolina364132726
Gotham FC4110121232
Washington169121621

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, August 13

Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3

Orlando 1, San Diego 0

Sunday, August 14

OL Reign 4, Gotham FC 1

Angel City 1, Chicago 0

Wednesday, August 17

Houston 2, Gotham FC 1

Friday, August 19

Angel City 1, Kansas City 1, tie

Saturday, August 20

Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1

North Carolina 4, Chicago 0

San Diego 3, Houston 1

Wednesday, August 24

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 26

OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you