WLTPtsGFGA
Kansas City945322523
San Diego964312919
Portland837313920
Houston856303224
OL Reign747282418
Chicago756272824
Angel City755262019
North Carolina674223831
Orlando576212035
Washington2610162226
Louisville288141731
Gotham FC4140121337

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, September 4

North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 0

Friday, September 9

Portland 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Washington 4, San Diego 3

North Carolina 5, Louisville 1

Sunday, September 11

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0

Angel City 1, Houston 1, tie

Wednesday, September 14

Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

OL Reign at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, September 21

OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10 p.m.

Washington at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.

