All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|9
|4
|5
|32
|25
|23
|San Diego
|9
|6
|4
|31
|29
|19
|Portland
|8
|3
|7
|31
|39
|20
|Houston
|8
|5
|6
|30
|32
|24
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|7
|28
|24
|18
|Chicago
|7
|5
|6
|27
|28
|24
|Angel City
|7
|5
|5
|26
|20
|19
|North Carolina
|6
|7
|4
|22
|38
|31
|Orlando
|5
|7
|6
|21
|20
|35
|Washington
|2
|6
|10
|16
|22
|26
|Louisville
|2
|8
|8
|14
|17
|31
|Gotham FC
|4
|14
|0
|12
|13
|37
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, September 4
North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 0
Friday, September 9
Portland 2, Orlando 0
Chicago 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Saturday, September 10
Washington 4, San Diego 3
North Carolina 5, Louisville 1
Sunday, September 11
Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 0
Angel City 1, Houston 1, tie
Wednesday, September 14
Angel City at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 16
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
Gotham FC at Washington, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Angel City at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
Portland at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, September 21
OL Reign at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Portland, 10 p.m.
Washington at Angel City, 10:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.