All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|2
|4
|25
|33
|18
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|2
|23
|19
|11
|OL Reign
|7
|4
|2
|23
|21
|15
|Washington
|6
|2
|5
|23
|20
|16
|San Diego
|6
|5
|2
|20
|19
|15
|Gotham FC
|5
|4
|3
|18
|13
|12
|Houston
|4
|3
|5
|17
|10
|10
|Louisville
|3
|4
|6
|15
|15
|13
|Orlando
|4
|8
|1
|13
|11
|21
|Angel City
|3
|6
|3
|12
|16
|22
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|0
|12
|15
|24
|Chicago
|3
|8
|1
|10
|16
|31
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, June 17
Angel City 2, San Diego 1
North Carolina 3, Orlando 0
OL Reign 0, Houston 0, tie
Sunday, June 18
Louisville 2, Gotham FC 0
Portland 3, Chicago 2
Washington 3, Kansas City 2
Friday, June 23
Portland 4, Washington 2
Saturday, June 24
Kansas City 2, Orlando 1
North Carolina 1, Louisville 0
OL Reign 2, San Diego 1
Sunday, June 25
Chicago at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Angel City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Louisville at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.
