WLTPtsGFGA
Portland724253318
North Carolina742231911
OL Reign742232115
Washington625232016
San Diego652201915
Gotham FC543181312
Houston435171010
Louisville346151513
Orlando481131121
Angel City363121622
Kansas City490121524
Chicago381101631

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 17

Angel City 2, San Diego 1

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

OL Reign 0, Houston 0, tie

Sunday, June 18

Louisville 2, Gotham FC 0

Portland 3, Chicago 2

Washington 3, Kansas City 2

Friday, June 23

Portland 4, Washington 2

Saturday, June 24

Kansas City 2, Orlando 1

North Carolina 1, Louisville 0

OL Reign 2, San Diego 1

Sunday, June 25

Chicago at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Angel City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

Louisville at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Houston at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Angel City at Gotham FC, 5:30 p.m.

