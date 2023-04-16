All Times EDT

WLTPtsGFGA
Portland201792
Washington201753
San Diego210664
OL Reign210631
Gotham FC210643
Houston102532
Angel City111455
Chicago120377
Louisville003344
North Carolina120335
Kansas City030039
Orlando030018

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 14

Houston 1, Portland 1, tie

Saturday, April 15

Washington 2, North Carolina 1

Gotham FC 2, Orlando 0

Chicago 4, Kansas City 2

Louisville 2, Angel City 2, tie

OL Reign 1, San Diego 0

Saturday, April 22

Chicago at OL Reign, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Angel City, 8 p.m.

