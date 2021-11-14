|All Times EST
|Sunday, Nov. 7
|First Round
Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0
Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1
Chicago 2, Portland 0
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Championship
|At Louisville
Washington vs. Chicago, Noon
A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
A few showers early, becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 14, 2021 @ 7:45 pm
|All Times EST
|Sunday, Nov. 7
|First Round
Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0
Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1
Chicago 2, Portland 0
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Championship
|At Louisville
Washington vs. Chicago, Noon
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.