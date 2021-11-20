All Times EST
Sunday, Nov. 7
First Round

Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0

Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT

Sunday, Nov. 14
Semifinals

Washington 2, OL Reign 1

Chicago 2, Portland 0

Saturday, Nov. 20
Championship
At Louisville

Washington 2, Chicago 1

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you