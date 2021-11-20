|All Times EST
|Sunday, Nov. 7
|First Round
Chicago 1, Gotham FC 0
Washington 1, North Carolina 0, OT
|Sunday, Nov. 14
|Semifinals
Washington 2, OL Reign 1
Chicago 2, Portland 0
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Championship
|At Louisville
Washington 2, Chicago 1
