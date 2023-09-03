|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|9
|Rengifo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Butler ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gelof 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|C.Pérez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bride ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Paris ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brown ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Díaz lf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|102
|—
|6
|Oakland
|000
|004
|60x
|—
|10
E_Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Escobar (2), Rengifo (15), Noda (13), Brown (13). SB_Ohtani (20).
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Anderson (Noda). WP_Anderson, Snead(2).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:09. A_12,425 (46,847).
