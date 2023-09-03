Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36695Totals3510109
Rengifo rf5122Ruiz cf3000
Ohtani dh3000Butler ph-cf2011
Drury 1b4000Gelof 2b4220
Grichuk lf4110Noda 1b3212
Moustakas ph1000Rooker rf3100
Escobar 3b4122C.Pérez dh3110
Stefanic 2b4000Kemp ph-dh1112
Moniak cf4120Bride ph-dh1000
Wallach c4121Diaz 3b2000
Paris ss3100Brown ph-lf1212
Langeliers c4112
Díaz lf-3b4020
Allen ss4000

Los Angeles0003001026
Oakland00000460x10

E_Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Escobar (2), Rengifo (15), Noda (13), Brown (13). SB_Ohtani (20).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Anderson51-333335
Wantz BS,0-32-321100
Soriano L,0-11-336420
Marte2-320000
Ingram100001
Oakland
Muller453313
Martínez21-321114
F.Pérez W,1-12-300001
Jiménez100002
Snead2-322221
May S,17-201-300001

HBP_Anderson (Noda). WP_Anderson, Snead(2).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_12,425 (46,847).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

