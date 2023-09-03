Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36695412
Rengifo rf512200.260
Ohtani dh300022.304
Drury 1b400011.263
Grichuk lf411002.174
e-Moustakas ph100001.245
Escobar 3b412201.242
Stefanic 2b400000.160
Moniak cf412001.278
Wallach c412102.213
Paris ss310012.143

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals351010956
Ruiz cf300001.248
b-Butler ph-cf201100.231
Gelof 2b422010.266
Noda 1b321210.240
Rooker rf310021.242
C.Pérez dh311002.225
c-Kemp ph-dh111200.219
d-Bride ph-dh100000.174
Diaz 3b200001.241
a-Brown ph-lf121210.213
Langeliers c411201.206
Díaz lf-3b402000.226
Allen ss400000.209

Los Angeles000300102_692
Oakland00000460x_10101

a-homered for Diaz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ruiz in the 7th. c-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. d-lined out for Kemp in the 8th. e-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E_Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Escobar (2), off Muller; Rengifo (15), off Martínez; Noda (13), off Anderson; Brown (13), off Wantz. RBIs_Escobar 2 (12), Wallach (15), Rengifo 2 (49), Noda 2 (45), Brown 2 (45), Kemp 2 (26), Langeliers 2 (49), Butler (6). SB_Ohtani (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Moustakas, Wallach, Grichuk, Paris); Oakland 4 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Gelof). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 4 for 10.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson51-333335815.55
Wantz, BS, 0-32-321100144.62
Soriano, L, 0-11-336420204.36
Marte2-320000200.00
Ingram1000011410.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller453313787.62
Martínez21-321114525.27
F.Pérez, W, 1-12-30000185.23
Jiménez100002143.95
Snead2-322221284.63
May, S, 17-201-30000133.99

Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-1, Marte 1-1, May 2-0. IBB_off Soriano (Brown). HBP_Anderson (Noda). WP_Anderson, Snead(2). PB_Langeliers (7).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:09. A_12,425 (46,847).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

