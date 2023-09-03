|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|4
|12
|Rengifo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.304
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|e-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Paris ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|9
|5
|6
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Butler ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Gelof 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Noda 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Rooker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|C.Pérez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|c-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|d-Bride ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Brown ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Díaz lf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|102_6
|9
|2
|Oakland
|000
|004
|60x_10
|10
|1
a-homered for Diaz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ruiz in the 7th. c-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. d-lined out for Kemp in the 8th. e-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.
E_Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B_Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B_Díaz (1). HR_Escobar (2), off Muller; Rengifo (15), off Martínez; Noda (13), off Anderson; Brown (13), off Wantz. RBIs_Escobar 2 (12), Wallach (15), Rengifo 2 (49), Noda 2 (45), Brown 2 (45), Kemp 2 (26), Langeliers 2 (49), Butler (6). SB_Ohtani (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Moustakas, Wallach, Grichuk, Paris); Oakland 4 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Gelof). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 4 for 10.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|81
|5.55
|Wantz, BS, 0-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.62
|Soriano, L, 0-1
|1-3
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|20
|4.36
|Marte
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|78
|7.62
|Martínez
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|52
|5.27
|F.Pérez, W, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.23
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.95
|Snead
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.63
|May, S, 17-20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored_Wantz 1-1, Marte 1-1, May 2-0. IBB_off Soriano (Brown). HBP_Anderson (Noda). WP_Anderson, Snead(2). PB_Langeliers (7).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:09. A_12,425 (46,847).
