|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|12
|17
|10
|7
|5
|Ruiz cf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Noda 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|.247
|Rooker dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|.333
|Laureano rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|a-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|1-Diaz pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|Kemp 2b-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.190
|Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.107
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|6
|2
|Melendez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Pratto 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.353
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.348
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.185
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.143
|M.Garcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Oakland
|103
|140
|021_12
|17
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|212
|300_8
|10
|2
a-intentionally walked for Bleday in the 8th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.
E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), off Keller; Laureano (3), off Keller; Pratto (1), off Muller. RBIs_Rooker 3 (25), Laureano (5), Kemp (10), Allen (1), Noda 3 (9), Langeliers (17), Pratto 2 (4), Pasquantino (16), Bradley Jr. (2), M.Garcia (3), Duffy (5), Dozier 2 (7). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers, Pasquantino, M.Garcia, Duffy.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Bleday, Rooker, Laureano 2, Ruiz 2, Peterson); Kansas City 4 (Duffy, Bradley Jr. 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 4 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Bradley Jr., Pratto. GIDP_Peterson, Perez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Noda); Kansas City 1 (Pratto, M.Garcia, Pratto).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller, W, 1-2
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|94
|6.62
|Patton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Fujinami
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|19
|13.50
|Pruitt, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Moll, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.00
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.40
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-3
|4
|1-3
|11
|7
|6
|4
|1
|95
|4.67
|Heasley
|2
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|38
|6.75
|Taylor
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|32
|7.20
|Hernández
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Patton 2-1, Pruitt 3-3, Heasley 1-1. IBB_off Taylor (Aguilar). WP_Keller, Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.