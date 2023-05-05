OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals4112171075
Ruiz cf633000.276
Noda 1b433320.247
Rooker dh523312.333
Laureano rf611101.238
Bleday lf312010.364
a-Aguilar ph000010.266
1-Diaz pr-2b000000.242
Langeliers c301110.212
Kemp 2b-lf413110.190
Peterson 3b500001.185
Allen ss511101.107

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33810862
Melendez rf501000.200
Olivares lf411010.266
Pasquantino dh311110.289
Perez c511002.265
Pratto 1b432210.353
Duffy 2b311110.348
Dozier 3b202220.185
Bradley Jr. cf400100.143
M.Garcia ss311100.400

Oakland103140021_12170
Kansas City000212300_8102

a-intentionally walked for Bleday in the 8th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 8th.

E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), off Keller; Laureano (3), off Keller; Pratto (1), off Muller. RBIs_Rooker 3 (25), Laureano (5), Kemp (10), Allen (1), Noda 3 (9), Langeliers (17), Pratto 2 (4), Pasquantino (16), Bradley Jr. (2), M.Garcia (3), Duffy (5), Dozier 2 (7). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers, Pasquantino, M.Garcia, Duffy.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 7 (Bleday, Rooker, Laureano 2, Ruiz 2, Peterson); Kansas City 4 (Duffy, Bradley Jr. 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 4 for 18; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Bradley Jr., Pratto. GIDP_Peterson, Perez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Noda); Kansas City 1 (Pratto, M.Garcia, Pratto).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller, W, 1-251-385531946.62
Patton2-30000090.00
Fujinami1-3033301913.50
Pruitt, H, 12-310000100.00
Moll, H, 3100000103.00
Jackson110001222.40
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 2-341-3117641954.67
Heasley22-342201386.75
Taylor112231327.20
Hernández111102265.06

Inherited runners-scored_Patton 2-1, Pruitt 3-3, Heasley 1-1. IBB_off Taylor (Aguilar). WP_Keller, Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you