OaklandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals41121710Totals338108
Ruiz cf6330Melendez rf5010
Noda 1b4333Olivares lf4110
Rooker dh5233Pasquantino dh3111
Laureano rf6111Perez c5110
Bleday lf3120Pratto 1b4322
Aguilar ph0000Duffy 2b3111
Diaz pr-2b0000Dozier 3b2022
Langeliers c3011Bradley Jr. cf4001
Kemp 2b-lf4131M.Garcia ss3111
Peterson 3b5000
Allen ss5111

Oakland10314002112
Kansas City0002123008

E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), Laureano (3), Pratto (1). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers (1), Pasquantino (1), M.Garcia (2), Duffy (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Muller W,1-251-385531
Patton2-300000
Fujinami1-303330
Pruitt H,12-310000
Moll H,3100000
Jackson110001
Kansas City
Keller L,2-341-3117641
Heasley22-342201
Taylor112231
Hernández111102

WP_Keller, Taylor.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you