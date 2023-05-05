|Oakland
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|12
|17
|10
|Totals
|33
|8
|10
|8
|Ruiz cf
|6
|3
|3
|0
|Melendez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rooker dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pratto 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffy 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Diaz pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kemp 2b-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|M.Garcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|103
|140
|021
|—
|12
|Kansas City
|000
|212
|300
|—
|8
E_Keller (1), Pratto (1). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kemp 2 (5), Noda 2 (6), Rooker (3), Ruiz (8), Dozier (2). 3B_Dozier (1). HR_Rooker (10), Laureano (3), Pratto (1). SB_Ruiz (15). SF_Langeliers (1), Pasquantino (1), M.Garcia (2), Duffy (1).
|5
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|11
|7
|6
|4
|1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
WP_Keller, Taylor.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:11. A_15,966 (38,427).
