|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|47
|14
|13
|13
|Totals
|45
|7
|9
|7
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith 3b
|6
|1
|3
|1
|Laureano rf
|6
|2
|1
|2
|Semien 2b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Garcia ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vogt ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Huff c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-lf
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Duggar lf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Allen 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Oakland
|010
|030
|010
|—
|14
|Texas
|200
|100
|002
|—
|7
E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), Semien (12), Seager (21). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). SF_Machín (1).
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
WP_Jackson(2).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.