OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals47141313Totals45797
Machín 3b4111Smith 3b6131
Laureano rf6212Semien 2b6123
Murphy c5242Seager ss5111
Brown 1b4010García rf5100
Garcia ph-1b2111Lowe 1b5000
Neuse dh3000Taveras cf4121
Vogt ph-dh2101Miller dh2000
Andrus ss5211Culberson ph-dh1000
Bolt cf6010Calhoun ph-dh2011
Kemp lf2111Huff c4100
Pinder ph-lf3214Duggar lf5100
Allen 2b5210

Oakland01003001010814
Texas2001000021017

E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), Semien (12), Seager (21). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). SF_Machín (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Kaprielian543314
Moll H,8100001
Puk H,10200003
Trivino BS,7-9132202
Jackson BS,1-311-311022
Snead W,1-02-300012
Pruitt111001
Texas
Otto41-364413
Moore12-300003
Bush100011
Barlow121101
Burke110001
Martin111000
Santana L,3-411-326531
Allard2-312210

WP_Jackson(2).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).

