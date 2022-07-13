OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals47141313610
Machín 3b411110.259
Laureano rf621202.239
Murphy c524210.240
Brown 1b401001.217
e-Garcia ph-1b211100.500
Neuse dh300001.236
b-Vogt ph-dh210110.145
Andrus ss521112.226
Bolt cf601001.133
Kemp lf211111.208
c-Pinder ph-lf321402.231
Allen 2b521010.207

TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals45797415
Smith 3b613101.261
Semien 2b612300.238
Seager ss511110.245
García rf510012.239
Lowe 1b500001.277
Taveras cf412111.328
Miller dh200001.209
a-Culberson ph-dh100000.260
d-Calhoun ph-dh201101.234
Huff c410014.267
Duggar lf510004.176

Oakland010030010108_14130
Texas200100002101_792

a-flied out for Miller in the 7th. b-grounded out for Neuse in the 8th. c-struck out for Kemp in the 9th. d-singled for Culberson in the 9th. e-grounded out for Brown in the 10th.

E_Otto (1), Taveras (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Texas 9. 2B_Murphy 2 (21), Garcia (1), Smith (3), Taveras 2 (6), Semien (15). HR_Pinder (7), off Allard; Semien (12), off Kaprielian; Seager (21), off Trivino. RBIs_Kemp (14), Laureano 2 (19), Murphy 2 (36), Vogt (7), Machín (2), Garcia (1), Andrus (23), Pinder 4 (24), Semien 3 (42), Taveras (10), Seager (47), Calhoun (41), Smith (9). SB_García (13), Laureano (9), Taveras (3). CS_García (2), Brown (1). SF_Machín.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Pinder, Vogt, Brown); Texas 6 (García 2, Huff 2, Duggar 2). RISP_Oakland 7 for 18; Texas 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Bolt 2, Vogt, Lowe.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian543314705.09
Moll, H, 8100001122.00
Puk, H, 10200003212.43
Trivino, BS, 7-9132202187.11
Jackson, BS, 1-311-311022283.09
Snead, W, 1-02-300012106.63
Pruitt111001155.09
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto41-364413625.50
Moore12-300003241.80
Bush100011133.77
Barlow121101123.26
Burke110001131.19
Martin11100092.79
Santana, L, 3-411-326531343.57
Allard2-312210138.47

Inherited runners-scored_Snead 2-0, Moore 1-0, Allard 3-3. IBB_off Jackson (Seager), off Snead (Huff), off Santana (Murphy). WP_Jackson(2). PB_Huff 2(3).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, John Tumpane; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_4:03. A_17,485 (40,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you