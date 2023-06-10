|Oakland
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Peterson 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|O.Miller 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Singleton 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleday dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rooker ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Caratini (1). DP_Oakland 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Díaz (6). HR_Contreras (8). SB_Caratini (1), Ruiz (31), Peterson (8).
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Teheran (Bride).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:07. A_35,157 (41,700).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.