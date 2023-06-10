OaklandMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32272Totals35161
Ruiz cf3010Yelich lf5010
Noda 1b5000Adames ss4000
Brown lf4010Tellez dh3010
Laureano rf4010Contreras ph-dh1111
Peterson 2b-3b3110O.Miller 3b-1b4010
Bride 3b2000Singleton 1b3000
Kemp pr-2b0100Urías ph-3b1000
Díaz ss4031Anderson rf3010
Smith pr-ss0000Perkins pr-rf0000
Bleday dh3001Wiemer cf3000
Rooker ph-dh1000Caratini c4010
Langeliers c3000Monasterio 2b4000

Oakland00001000012
Milwaukee00000001001

E_Caratini (1). DP_Oakland 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Díaz (6). HR_Contreras (8). SB_Caratini (1), Ruiz (31), Peterson (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Blackburn640015
Pruitt H,2110011
Lovelady BS,0-2111101
Fujinami W,3-6100011
Long S,1-1100000
Milwaukee
Teheran761116
Peguero100012
Williams100012
Payamps L,2-1111010

HBP_Teheran (Bride).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:07. A_35,157 (41,700).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

