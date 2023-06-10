|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|10
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Noda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Brown lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Peterson 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Bride 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|2-Kemp pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|3-Smith pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Bleday dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|c-Rooker ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|6
|1
|3
|8
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Contreras ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|O.Miller 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Singleton 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|b-Urías ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.056
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|1-Perkins pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|1_2
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|010
|0_1
|6
|1
a-homered for Tellez in the 8th. b-lined out for Singleton in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bleday in the 10th.
1-ran for Anderson in the 9th. 2-ran for Bride in the 10th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.
E_Caratini (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Díaz (6). HR_Contreras (8), off Lovelady. RBIs_Bleday (5), Díaz (10), Contreras (20). SB_Caratini (1), Ruiz (31), Peterson (8). CS_Yelich (2), Brown (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Noda 2, Bride); Milwaukee 5 (Adames, Monasterio 3, Singleton). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Caratini, Yelich. GIDP_Rooker.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Monasterio, O.Miller).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|95
|3.60
|Pruitt, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.57
|Lovelady, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.19
|Fujinami, W, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|11.23
|Long, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|7
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|98
|1.48
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.38
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.42
|Payamps, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.67
HBP_Teheran (Bride).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T_3:07. A_35,157 (41,700).
