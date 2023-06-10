OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32272410
Ruiz cf301011.264
Noda 1b500001.241
Brown lf401001.195
Laureano rf401001.230
Peterson 2b-3b311011.223
Bride 3b200011.286
2-Kemp pr-2b010000.149
Díaz ss403100.208
3-Smith pr-ss000000.186
Bleday dh300102.209
c-Rooker ph-dh100000.262
Langeliers c300012.215

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3516138
Yelich lf501001.253
Adames ss400010.203
Tellez dh301001.228
a-Contreras ph-dh111100.244
O.Miller 3b-1b401002.313
Singleton 1b300000.136
b-Urías ph-3b100000.056
Anderson rf301010.233
1-Perkins pr-rf000000.160
Wiemer cf300012.224
Caratini c401001.238
Monasterio 2b400001.258

Oakland0000100001_270
Milwaukee0000000100_161

a-homered for Tellez in the 8th. b-lined out for Singleton in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bleday in the 10th.

1-ran for Anderson in the 9th. 2-ran for Bride in the 10th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 10th.

E_Caratini (1). LOB_Oakland 7, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Díaz (6). HR_Contreras (8), off Lovelady. RBIs_Bleday (5), Díaz (10), Contreras (20). SB_Caratini (1), Ruiz (31), Peterson (8). CS_Yelich (2), Brown (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Noda 2, Bride); Milwaukee 5 (Adames, Monasterio 3, Singleton). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Milwaukee 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Caratini, Yelich. GIDP_Rooker.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Monasterio, O.Miller).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn640015953.60
Pruitt, H, 2110011263.57
Lovelady, BS, 0-2111101204.19
Fujinami, W, 3-61000111511.23
Long, S, 1-1100000153.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Teheran761116981.48
Peguero100012232.38
Williams100012230.42
Payamps, L, 2-1111010192.67

HBP_Teheran (Bride).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T_3:07. A_35,157 (41,700).

