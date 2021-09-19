OaklandLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals34171
Harrison 2b4010Marsh cf4000
S.Marte cf4000Fletcher 2b4000
Olson 1b3111Ohtani dh4120
Canha lf3100Gosselin lf4000
Pinder rf4121Walsh 1b4010
Chapman 3b4011Rengifo ss4010
Davis dh3000Rojas rf3021
Lowrie ph-dh1000Wong pr0000
Murphy c4000Stassi c4000
Andrus ss2010Mayfield 3b3010

Oakland3000000003
Los Angeles0000001001

DP_Oakland 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR_Olson (36). SB_Pinder (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Kaprielian W,8-5620005
Guerra H,3131101
Petit H,21100001
Chafin S,5-7120010
Los Angeles
Suarez L,7-852-363323
Ortega11-300011
Mayers100002
Herget100001

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_27,150 (45,517).

