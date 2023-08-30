|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|0
|3
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Ruiz cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|6
|12
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|France 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Canzone rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Marlowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Oakland
|120
|000
|000_3
|9
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Butler in the 9th. b-singled for Caballero in the 9th.
E_Gelof (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR_Brown (12), off Weaver; Langeliers (16), off Weaver. RBIs_Brown (43), Langeliers 2 (47), Marlowe (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen); Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Moore, Caballero 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.
GIDP_Noda, Raleigh.
DP_Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Noda); Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|91
|5.92
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.10
|Newcomb, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|29
|0.00
|Jiménez, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.91
|Snead, H, 6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.86
|May, S, 15-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.14
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|70
|5.40
|Campbell
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.41
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.54
|Thornton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.84
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Erceg 1-0, Campbell 2-0. HBP_Erceg (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:48. A_44,280 (47,929).
