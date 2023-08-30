OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539303
Noda 1b400001.230
Gelof 2b400001.269
Brown rf411100.212
Rooker dh402001.245
Kemp lf400000.217
Diaz 3b413000.235
Ruiz cf000000.243
Butler cf300000.218
a-Díaz ph-3b100000.220
Langeliers c412200.208
Allen ss301000.210

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31141612
Crawford ss301021.268
Suárez 3b500002.235
Hernández dh311002.264
Raleigh c300010.228
France 1b100000.256
Ford 1b201010.229
Canzone rf400002.233
Moore lf300011.232
Marlowe cf300112.233
Caballero 2b300002.231
b-Rojas ph101000.302

Oakland120000000_391
Seattle000100000_140

a-grounded out for Butler in the 9th. b-singled for Caballero in the 9th.

E_Gelof (3). LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR_Brown (12), off Weaver; Langeliers (16), off Weaver. RBIs_Brown (43), Langeliers 2 (47), Marlowe (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Kemp, Allen); Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Moore, Caballero 2). RISP_Oakland 0 for 2; Seattle 0 for 6.

GIDP_Noda, Raleigh.

DP_Oakland 1 (Gelof, Allen, Noda); Seattle 1 (Caballero, Crawford, France).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk411153915.92
Erceg10000096.10
Newcomb, W, 1-012-300014290.00
Jiménez, H, 2100002134.91
Snead, H, 61-31000031.86
May, S, 15-18120003234.14
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver, L, 0-132-373300705.40
Campbell11-300001162.41
Brash110001183.54
Thornton210001161.84
Saucedo10000043.07

Inherited runners-scored_Erceg 1-0, Campbell 2-0. HBP_Erceg (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_44,280 (47,929).

