|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hernández dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Ford 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Canzone rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Butler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marlowe cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Caballero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|120
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Gelof (3). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR_Brown (12), Langeliers (16).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Waldichuk
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Jiménez H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Snead H,6
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May S,15-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Seattle
|Weaver L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Campbell
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thornton
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Waldichuk pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Jiménez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Erceg (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:48. A_44,280 (47,929).
