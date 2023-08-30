OaklandSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals31141
Noda 1b4000Crawford ss3010
Gelof 2b4000Suárez 3b5000
Brown rf4111Hernández dh3110
Rooker dh4020Raleigh c3000
Kemp lf4000France 1b1000
Diaz 3b4130Ford 1b2010
Ruiz cf0000Canzone rf4000
Butler cf3000Moore lf3000
Díaz ph-3b1000Marlowe cf3001
Langeliers c4122Caballero 2b3000
Allen ss3010Rojas ph1010

Oakland1200000003
Seattle0001000001

E_Gelof (3). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 10. 2B_Rooker (16), Crawford (28). HR_Brown (12), Langeliers (16).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Waldichuk411153
Erceg100000
Newcomb W,1-012-300014
Jiménez H,2100002
Snead H,61-310000
May S,15-18120003
Seattle
Weaver L,0-132-373300
Campbell11-300001
Brash110001
Thornton210001
Saucedo100000

Waldichuk pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Jiménez pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Erceg (Hernández). WP_Waldichuk.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:48. A_44,280 (47,929).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

