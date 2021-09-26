|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|7
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|a-Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|8
|Harrison ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Machín ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.317
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|.272
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|1-Bolt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.096
|Murphy c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Houston
|000
|012
|000_3
|9
|1
|Oakland
|010
|000
|201_4
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Castro in the 8th.
1-ran for Gomes in the 7th.
E_Díaz (3). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Gurriel (31), Brown (12). HR_Bregman (11), off Guerra. RBIs_Siri (9), Bregman (53), Gurriel (79), Kemp (30), Marte (29), Canha 2 (61). S_Machín.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, McCormick, Gonzalez); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Harrison). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Oakland 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Davis, Canha, Marte.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|82
|4.14
|Javier
|2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|37
|3.34
|Maton, BS, 0-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.78
|Stanek, L, 3-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.53
|Pressly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.32
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|87
|4.71
|Guerra
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|3.60
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.27
|Trivino, W, 7-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.17
Pressly pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, Pressly 3-1, Petit 2-0. IBB_off Odorizzi (Olson), off Stanek (Olson). HBP_Javier (Gomes). PB_Maldonado (7).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:37. A_12,288 (46,847).