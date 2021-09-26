HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539337
Altuve 2b500002.276
Bregman 3b412110.284
Alvarez dh311010.278
Gurriel 1b402100.317
Tucker rf400002.291
Díaz ss400001.267
Castro c211010.209
a-Gonzalez ph100000.201
Maldonado c000000.173
McCormick lf401002.258
Siri cf402100.310

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3449448
Harrison ss300000.267
Machín ss101000.138
Marte cf500102.317
Olson 1b100041.272
Canha lf502201.233
Brown rf411001.208
Chapman 3b400002.214
Davis dh400001.200
Kemp 2b413100.267
Gomes c201000.239
1-Bolt pr010000.096
Murphy c111000.217

Houston000012000_391
Oakland010000201_490

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Castro in the 8th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 7th.

E_Díaz (3). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Gurriel (31), Brown (12). HR_Bregman (11), off Guerra. RBIs_Siri (9), Bregman (53), Gurriel (79), Kemp (30), Marte (29), Canha 2 (61). S_Machín.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, McCormick, Gonzalez); Oakland 3 (Brown 2, Harrison). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; Oakland 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Davis, Canha, Marte.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi441122824.14
Javier22-312205373.34
Maton, BS, 0-41-310010104.78
Stanek, L, 3-511-321111143.53
Pressly01000012.32
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn531111874.71
Guerra2-332211323.60
Petit11-300001133.54
Chafin110012211.27
Trivino, W, 7-7120002173.17

Pressly pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Maton 1-1, Pressly 3-1, Petit 2-0. IBB_off Odorizzi (Olson), off Stanek (Olson). HBP_Javier (Gomes). PB_Maldonado (7).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:37. A_12,288 (46,847).

