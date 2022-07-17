OaklandHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals36383
Machín 3b5000Altuve 2b5110
Laureano rf-cf4111Peña ss4122
Murphy c4110Tucker dh4121
Brown 1b-rf4110Bregman 3b3000
Pinder lf4131Díaz lf4010
Bolt cf0000Gurriel 1b4020
D.Garcia ph-1b1000McCormick rf4000
Vogt ph-1b1012Meyers cf4000
Andrus ss3010Maldonado c3000
Piscotty dh4000Matijevic ph1000
Kemp 2b4000
Allen 2b0000

Oakland0000030104
Houston1000200003

E_Machín (1), Peña (13), Odorizzi (1). LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 7. 2B_Pinder (12), Gurriel (25). HR_Laureano (9), Tucker (18), Peña (13). SF_Vogt (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Oller41-363313
Moll2-300000
Acevedo110000
Puk W,2-1110001
Jackson H,18100002
Trivino S,8-10100002
Houston
Odorizzi51-353305
Stanek BS,1-22-310010
Montero L,3-1221101
Pressly100003

HBP_Odorizzi (Bolt). WP_Stanek, Montero.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:16. A_34,534 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

