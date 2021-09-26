|Houston
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Machín ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Díaz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bolt pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Houston
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|Oakland
|010
|000
|201
|—
|4
E_Díaz (3). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Gurriel (31), Brown (12). HR_Bregman (11). S_Machín (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Odorizzi
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Javier
|2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Maton BS,0-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stanek L,3-5
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pressly
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Blackburn
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Guerra
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Petit
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trivino W,7-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
HBP_Javier (Gomes).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:37. A_12,288 (46,847).