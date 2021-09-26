HoustonOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals34494
Altuve 2b5000Harrison ss3000
Bregman 3b4121Machín ss1010
Alvarez dh3110Marte cf5001
Gurriel 1b4021Olson 1b1000
Tucker rf4000Canha lf5022
Díaz ss4000Brown rf4110
Castro c2110Chapman 3b4000
Gonzalez ph1000Davis dh4000
Maldonado c0000Kemp 2b4131
McCormick lf4010Gomes c2010
Siri cf4021Bolt pr0100
Murphy c1110

Houston0000120003
Oakland0100002014

E_Díaz (3). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 11. 2B_Gurriel (31), Brown (12). HR_Bregman (11). S_Machín (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Odorizzi441122
Javier22-312205
Maton BS,0-41-310010
Stanek L,3-511-321111
Pressly010000
Oakland
Blackburn531111
Guerra2-332211
Petit11-300001
Chafin110012
Trivino W,7-7120002

Pressly pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Javier (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:37. A_12,288 (46,847).

