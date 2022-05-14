|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|4
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mayfield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Wade 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rendon ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Whitefield cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Oakland
|000
|000
|103
|—
|4
E_Barrera (1). DP_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B_Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR_Barrera (1). SB_Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S_Rengifo (1), Bethancourt (1).
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Moll.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:18. A_12,719 (46,847).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.