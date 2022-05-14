Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34382Totals26454
Marsh lf4130Kemp 2b4000
Rengifo 2b4010Neuse 1b3010
Ohtani dh4021Pinder lf-3b3000
Walsh 1b3100Brown ph1000
Mayfield rf3000Murphy dh3000
Trout ph-cf1100Laureano rf3220
Wade 3b3000Bethancourt c2100
Rendon ph-3b1011Smith 3b2000
Velazquez ss3010Lowrie ph1011
Romine c4000Barrera pr-lf1113
Whitefield cf-rf4000Andrus ss2000
Pache cf1000

Los Angeles1000000203
Oakland0000001034

E_Barrera (1). DP_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B_Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR_Barrera (1). SB_Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S_Rengifo (1), Bethancourt (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Diaz42-310044
Ortega12-311110
Loup BS,0-12-310000
Tepera H,10100010
Iglesias L,1-1 BS,8-92-323310
Oakland
Blackburn62-351123
Moll2-301120
Jackson2-321011
Snead2-310010
Trivino W,1-21-300001

WP_Moll.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:18. A_12,719 (46,847).

