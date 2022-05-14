|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|6
|5
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Mayfield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Trout ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Wade 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Rendon ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Whitefield cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|4
|7
|4
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|d-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Bethancourt c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Barrera pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.162
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|020_3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|103_4
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Smith in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Mayfield in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 8th. d-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.
E_Barrera (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B_Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR_Barrera (1), off Iglesias. RBIs_Ohtani (22), Rendon (17), Lowrie (8), Barrera 3 (4). SB_Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S_Rengifo, Bethancourt.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Mayfield 2, Rengifo, Trout, Whitefield 3); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Pinder, Kemp, Pache.
DP_Los Angeles 4 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Wade, Rengifo, Walsh; Mayfield, Walsh, Mayfield; Walsh, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Diaz
|4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|75
|0.00
|Ortega
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|1.96
|Loup, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.72
|Tepera, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.08
|Iglesias, L, 1-1, BS, 8-9
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|4.05
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|86
|1.67
|Moll
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|0.84
|Jackson
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.60
|Snead
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.06
|Trivino, W, 1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8.59
Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0, Loup 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Trivino 2-0. IBB_off Blackburn (Walsh), off Jackson (Trout). WP_Moll. PB_Bethancourt (1).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_3:18. A_12,719 (46,847).
