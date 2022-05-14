Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3438265
Marsh lf413010.286
Rengifo 2b401000.308
Ohtani dh402110.257
Walsh 1b310021.250
Mayfield rf300001.220
b-Trout ph-cf110011.320
Wade 3b300000.273
c-Rendon ph-3b101100.216
Velazquez ss301010.184
Romine c400000.167
Whitefield cf-rf400002.000

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2645474
Kemp 2b400001.212
Neuse 1b301010.282
Pinder lf-3b300002.236
d-Brown ph100000.165
Murphy dh300010.203
Laureano rf322010.185
Bethancourt c210010.241
Smith 3b200001.200
a-Lowrie ph101100.200
1-Barrera pr-lf111300.222
Andrus ss200010.218
Pache cf100020.162

Los Angeles100000020_380
Oakland000000103_451

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smith in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Mayfield in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 8th. d-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E_Barrera (1). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B_Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR_Barrera (1), off Iglesias. RBIs_Ohtani (22), Rendon (17), Lowrie (8), Barrera 3 (4). SB_Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S_Rengifo, Bethancourt.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Mayfield 2, Rengifo, Trout, Whitefield 3); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Romine. GIDP_Pinder, Kemp, Pache.

DP_Los Angeles 4 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Wade, Rengifo, Walsh; Mayfield, Walsh, Mayfield; Walsh, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Diaz42-310044750.00
Ortega12-311110241.96
Loup, BS, 0-12-31000071.72
Tepera, H, 10100010152.08
Iglesias, L, 1-1, BS, 8-92-323310234.05
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn62-351123861.67
Moll2-301120230.84
Jackson2-321011153.60
Snead2-310010155.06
Trivino, W, 1-21-30000148.59

Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0, Loup 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Trivino 2-0. IBB_off Blackburn (Walsh), off Jackson (Trout). WP_Moll. PB_Bethancourt (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:18. A_12,719 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

