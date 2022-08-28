New YorkOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31141Totals29484
Benintendi lf4000Kemp lf4111
Judge rf4000Langeliers c4000
Stanton dh4010Brown rf-1b4120
Rizzo 1b4010Vogt dh2111
LeMahieu 2b4000Pinder ph-dh1000
Donaldson 3b3000Garcia 1b3022
Cabrera ss3000Pache cf1000
Hicks cf2110Machín 3b3010
Higashioka c3011Neuse 2b2000
Stevenson cf-rf3000
Allen ss2110

New York0000100001
Oakland20200000x4

E_Neuse (13). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). SB_Machín (1). S_Allen (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Schmidt L,5-341-384417
Banda2-300021
Weissert200003
Bard100000
Oakland
Martinez W,3-351-331126
Moll H,1411-310010
Payamps H,11-300000
Acevedo H,19100001
Puk S,4-7100002

WP_Martinez, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

