|New York
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Oakland
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Neuse (13). DP_New York 0, Oakland 1. LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). SB_Machín (1). S_Allen (2).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Martinez, Payamps.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).
