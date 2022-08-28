|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Stevenson cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|4
|0
|Oakland
|202
|000
|00x_4
|8
|1
a-walked for Vogt in the 5th.
E_Neuse (13). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). RBIs_Higashioka (21), Vogt (17), Garcia 2 (4), Kemp (29). SB_Machín (1). CS_Machín (1). S_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Machín). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 5-3
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|83
|2.89
|Banda
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|5.74
|Weissert
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|11.57
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 3-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|93
|5.28
|Moll, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.70
|Payamps, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.87
|Acevedo, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.26
|Puk, S, 4-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 1-0, Moll 1-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Martinez, Payamps.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).
