New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3114139
Benintendi lf400001.302
Judge rf400003.293
Stanton dh401000.226
Rizzo 1b401001.223
LeMahieu 2b400001.273
Donaldson 3b300011.222
Cabrera ss300011.262
Hicks cf211010.216
Higashioka c301101.195

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29484311
Kemp lf411100.221
Langeliers c400003.234
Brown rf-1b412001.222
Vogt dh211101.171
a-Pinder ph-dh100010.236
Garcia 1b302201.333
Pache cf100000.158
Machín 3b301011.219
Neuse 2b200012.217
Stevenson cf-rf300002.174
Allen ss211000.207

New York000010000_140
Oakland20200000x_481

a-walked for Vogt in the 5th.

E_Neuse (13). LOB_New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Vogt (2), Allen (9). RBIs_Higashioka (21), Vogt (17), Garcia 2 (4), Kemp (29). SB_Machín (1). CS_Machín (1). S_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Machín). RISP_New York 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu. GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Oakland 1 (Neuse, Garcia).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 5-341-384417832.89
Banda2-300021235.74
Weissert2000032611.57
Bard100000161.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 3-351-331126935.28
Moll, H, 1411-310010302.70
Payamps, H, 11-30000052.87
Acevedo, H, 19100001173.26
Puk, S, 4-7100002142.53

Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 1-0, Moll 1-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Martinez, Payamps.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:19. A_29,498 (46,847).

