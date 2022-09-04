OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37511512
Kemp 2b501000.227
Machín 3b410011.224
Murphy dh401000.254
Vogt 1b311000.173
a-Pinder ph-rf100001.229
Langeliers c401200.221
Brown rf-1b433200.227
Thomas lf403000.667
1-Pache pr-cf000000.160
Neuse ss401100.215
Allen ss000000.208
Stevenson cf-lf400000.167

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3106036
R.Garcia p-p000000---
Mullins cf401001.264
Rutschman dh-c301011.247
Santander rf402000.257
Mountcastle 1b400001.246
Henderson 2b400001.316
Urías 3b302010.251
Hays lf400001.251
Mateo ss200010.228
Chirinos c200001.181
b-Vavra ph100000.224

Oakland012001010_5110
Baltimore000000000_060

a-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.

1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR_Brown (18), off Watkins; Brown (19), off Vespi. RBIs_Neuse (25), Langeliers 2 (12), Brown 2 (53). SB_Mateo (30).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Neuse); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Chirinos, Henderson, Rutschman). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stevenson. GIDP_Murphy, Mateo, Santander.

DP_Oakland 2 (Machín, Kemp, Vogt; Vogt, Machín); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 4-3630024894.37
Payamps110000141.23
Acevedo110000133.58
Puk110012282.43
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, L, 4-6694410744.37
Vespi12-321102263.96
R.Garcia11-300000174.50

Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, R.Garcia 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:59. A_19,883 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

