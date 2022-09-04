|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|2
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Vogt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|1-Pache pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Neuse ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stevenson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|6
|R.Garcia p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Rutschman dh-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Henderson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|b-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Oakland
|012
|001
|010_5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.
1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR_Brown (18), off Watkins; Brown (19), off Vespi. RBIs_Neuse (25), Langeliers 2 (12), Brown 2 (53). SB_Mateo (30).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Neuse); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Chirinos, Henderson, Rutschman). RISP_Oakland 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stevenson. GIDP_Murphy, Mateo, Santander.
DP_Oakland 2 (Machín, Kemp, Vogt; Vogt, Machín); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 4-3
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|89
|4.37
|Payamps
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.23
|Acevedo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.58
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 4-6
|6
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|74
|4.37
|Vespi
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.96
|R.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, R.Garcia 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:59. A_19,883 (45,971).
