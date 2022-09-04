|Oakland
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Garcia p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rutschman dh-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vogt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Henderson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|012
|001
|010
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Oakland 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR_Brown 2 (19). SB_Mateo (30).
Watkins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:59. A_19,883 (45,971).
