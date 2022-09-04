OaklandBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375115Totals31060
Kemp 2b5010R.Garcia p-p0000
Machín 3b4100Mullins cf4010
Murphy dh4010Rutschman dh-c3010
Vogt 1b3110Santander rf4020
Pinder ph-rf1000Mountcastle 1b4000
Langeliers c4012Henderson 2b4000
Brown rf-1b4332Urías 3b3020
Thomas lf4030Hays lf4000
Pache pr-cf0000Mateo ss2000
Neuse ss4011Chirinos c2000
Allen ss0000Vavra ph1000
Stevenson cf-lf4000

Oakland0120010105
Baltimore0000000000

DP_Oakland 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B_Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR_Brown 2 (19). SB_Mateo (30).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Martinez W,4-3630024
Payamps110000
Acevedo110000
Puk110012
Baltimore
Watkins L,4-6694410
Vespi12-321102
R.Garcia11-300000

Watkins pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:59. A_19,883 (45,971).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

