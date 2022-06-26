OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3558516
Kemp lf400001.227
Bride 2b210010.220
Andrus ss100000.220
Brown dh412100.226
Lowrie 1b400001.185
Vogt c401100.152
Neuse 3b411001.229
Pinder rf411002.239
Pache cf412101.167
Allen ss-2b401200.211

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3136357
Merrifield 2b401002.227
Benintendi lf310011.295
Witt Jr. ss110030.242
Melendez c400002.231
Santana 1b302210.216
O'Hearn dh200000.204
a-Olivares ph-dh201100.356
Taylor cf401000.274
Isbel rf400000.214
Lopez 3b411002.217

Oakland000101201_580
Kansas City000003000_360

a-singled for O'Hearn in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs_Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. LIDP_O'Hearn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian51-323342845.88
Moll, W, 3-02-32000192.45
Acevedo, H, 9100001143.51
Jackson, H, 13100012213.64
Trivino, S, 4-5120001197.17
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, L, 3-381-375515994.50
Barlow2-310001132.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).

