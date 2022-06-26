OaklandKansas City
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35585Totals31363
Kemp lf4000Merrifield 2b4010
Bride 2b2100Benintendi lf3100
Andrus ss1000Witt Jr. ss1100
Brown dh4121Melendez c4000
Lowrie 1b4000Santana 1b3022
Vogt c4011O'Hearn dh2000
Neuse 3b4110Olivares ph-dh2011
Pinder rf4110Taylor cf4010
Pache cf4121Isbel rf4000
Allen ss-2b4012Lopez 3b4110

Oakland0001012015
Kansas City0000030003

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Kaprielian51-323342
Moll W,3-02-320001
Acevedo H,9100001
Jackson H,13100012
Trivino S,4-5120001
Kansas City
Singer L,3-381-375515
Barlow2-310001

WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).

