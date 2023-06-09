|Oakland
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Ruiz cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|O.Miller 1b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brown dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bride 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Anderson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bleday lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perkins rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Singleton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|310
|010
|000
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Medina (1), Contreras (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Langeliers (8), Perkins (1), Urías (1). 3B_Laureano (3). SB_O.Miller (9), Wiemer (10), Peterson (7). SF_Bride (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Moll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Medina W,1-5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Erceg H,1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May S,2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Houser L,2-2
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Megill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Milner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Medina, Erceg.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_30,657 (41,700).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.