OaklandMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32565Totals30242
Ruiz cf5121O.Miller 1b-2b3020
Noda 1b4100Adames ss4000
Brown dh3100Contreras c4000
Laureano rf5122Yelich lf3000
Peterson 2b3000Wiemer cf3100
Bride 3b3012Anderson dh4000
Bleday lf2000Perkins rf2111
Langeliers c3110Singleton ph1000
Smith ss4000Monasterio 2b2000
Tellez ph-1b1000
Urías 3b3011

Oakland3100100005
Milwaukee0200000002

E_Medina (1), Contreras (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Langeliers (8), Perkins (1), Urías (1). 3B_Laureano (3). SB_O.Miller (9), Wiemer (10), Peterson (7). SF_Bride (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Moll110003
Medina W,1-5532236
Erceg H,1200011
May S,2-4100002
Milwaukee
Houser L,2-2465544
Megill100021
Milner200012
Wilson100002
T.Miller100001

Houser pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Medina, Erceg.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_30,657 (41,700).

