OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32565710
Ruiz cf512101.263
Noda 1b410011.249
Brown dh310021.193
Laureano rf512201.230
Peterson 2b300011.221
Bride 3b301201.308
Bleday lf200021.216
Langeliers c311012.219
Smith ss400001.186

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30242412
O.Miller 1b-2b302010.314
Adames ss400002.207
Contreras c400002.240
Yelich lf300013.254
Wiemer cf310012.228
Anderson dh400002.231
Perkins rf211110.160
b-Singleton ph100000.158
Monasterio 2b200001.296
a-Tellez ph-1b100000.227
Urías 3b301100.059

Oakland310010000_561
Milwaukee020000000_241

a-grounded out for Monasterio in the 7th. b-popped out for Perkins in the 9th.

E_Medina (1), Contreras (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Langeliers (8), Perkins (1), Urías (1). 3B_Laureano (3). RBIs_Laureano 2 (17), Bride 2 (4), Ruiz (26), Perkins (6), Urías (1). SB_O.Miller (9), Wiemer (10), Peterson (7). CS_Perkins (1). SF_Bride.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Smith 2, Noda); Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Anderson, Adames). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Smith, Ruiz, Monasterio.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Moll110003234.37
Medina, W, 1-5532236927.53
Erceg, H, 1200011293.75
May, S, 2-4100002185.52
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 2-2465544934.33
Megill100021274.22
Milner200012323.47
Wilson100002182.70
T.Miller100001105.87

Inherited runners-scored_Megill 2-1. WP_Medina, Erceg.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:00. A_30,657 (41,700).

