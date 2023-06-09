|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|7
|10
|Ruiz cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Brown dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.193
|Laureano rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Bride 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|Bleday lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.216
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|12
|O.Miller 1b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|Wiemer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Anderson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Perkins rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.160
|b-Singleton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Monasterio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.059
|Oakland
|310
|010
|000_5
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000_2
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Monasterio in the 7th. b-popped out for Perkins in the 9th.
E_Medina (1), Contreras (6). LOB_Oakland 8, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Langeliers (8), Perkins (1), Urías (1). 3B_Laureano (3). RBIs_Laureano 2 (17), Bride 2 (4), Ruiz (26), Perkins (6), Urías (1). SB_O.Miller (9), Wiemer (10), Peterson (7). CS_Perkins (1). SF_Bride.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Smith 2, Noda); Milwaukee 4 (Yelich 2, Anderson, Adames). RISP_Oakland 3 for 11; Milwaukee 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Smith, Ruiz, Monasterio.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Moll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.37
|Medina, W, 1-5
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|92
|7.53
|Erceg, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|3.75
|May, S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.52
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 2-2
|4
|6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|93
|4.33
|Megill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|4.22
|Milner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.47
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.70
|T.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Megill 2-1. WP_Medina, Erceg.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:00. A_30,657 (41,700).
