OaklandTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365115Totals33191
Stevenson cf5110Semien 2b4000
Kemp lf5010Seager ss4000
Murphy c5221García rf4110
Brown rf-1b4011Lowe 1b4030
Andrus ss3112Heim c4021
Langeliers dh4110Taveras cf3020
Machín 3b4020Culberson dh3000
Bride 1b2011Miller ph1000
Bolt rf0000Duran 3b3000
Allen 2b4010Thompson lf3010

Oakland1110002005
Texas0000010001

DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Stevenson (1), Langeliers (1), Heim (19). HR_Murphy (14), Andrus (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears W,4-0540032
Puk H,15131103
Acevedo100000
Snead110000
Jiménez110001
Texas
Arihara L,0-152-383336
Hearn11-322202
Richards210001

HBP_Arihara (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:07. A_15,260 (40,300).

