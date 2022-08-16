|Oakland
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|Stevenson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Culberson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bride 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bolt rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|111
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
DP_Oakland 1, Texas 2. LOB_Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B_Stevenson (1), Langeliers (1), Heim (19). HR_Murphy (14), Andrus (8).
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Arihara (Andrus).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:07. A_15,260 (40,300).
